Daily record: Friday, Aug. 20, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Irwin, Meghan Ann, 11/12/1985, of 1722 W. 10th St. #14, Davenport; withheld judgment July 27 on possession of controlled substance; $4,100 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
Johnson, Justin R., 3/21/1989, of 1535 W. Pleasant St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 21 on meth delivery less than five grams; $2,752 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days credit time served.
Jones, Kent L., 9/20/1983, of 1901 218th Place, Sauk Village, Ill.; guilty finding entered May 27, court date July 20, on mfg/el one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,789 fine/costs, four years DOC, one year mandatory supervised Rls (MSR). Charge dismissed on mfg/del cocaine/school/public high school/park.
Jones, Lucas Heath, 5/9/1983, of 209 S. Main St., Annawan; charge dismissed July 29 on failure to report accident/injury; $250 court costs.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Towenson, Lasharon, 5/27/1982, of 188 17th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 29 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.