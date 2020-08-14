Daily record: Friday, Aug. 14, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Griesacker, Veronica C., 6/11/1991, of 3455 SE Indiana Ave., Topeka, Kan.; withheld judgment with supervision July 20 on DUI; $2,767 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Jasper, Devyn Michael, 1/28/1998, of 1141 N. Linwood Ave., Davenport; charge dismissed July 22 on DUI.

Keegan, Debra M., 9/23/1958, of 5903 93rd Ave. W., Taylor Ridge; charge dismissed July 22 on DUI; $10 court costs.

Klemme, Travis J., 2/19/1981, of 3070 4th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 22 on DUI; $2,931 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 240 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Moore, Travis, 10/6/1979, of 238 49th St., Moline; guilty finding entered July 30 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $4,120 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 263 days credit time served.

Olea, Roy, 4/6/1992, of 428 9th St., Moline; charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.

Pederson, William A., 3/6/1954, of 8016 10th St. W., Rock Island; withheld judgment July 24 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $2,170 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions.

