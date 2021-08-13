Daily record: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Williams, Eljash M., 4/24/1999, of 3705 College Ave., Apt. 1, Davenport; guilty finding entered July 9 on possession of firearm with defaced serial number; $2,299 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.
Wilson, Todd Rodgerick, 4/6/1964, of 1016 W. 5th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered July 9 on possession of controlled substance; $812 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 26 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
McCoy, Logan T., 5/30/1987, of 17312 N. 200th Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered June 10 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,975 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered June 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered June 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.