Daily record: Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McCoy, Logan T., 5/30/1987, of 17312 N. 200th Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered June 10 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,975 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered June 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Guilty finding entered June 10 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; 30 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and two counts misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.