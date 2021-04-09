Daily record: Friday, April 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Lister, Jacob J., 8/19/1992, of 544 24th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 8 on burglary; $1,866 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 24 months conditional discharge.

Maitlen, Kerry Kim, 5/19/1958, of 2112 25th St., Moline; guilty finding entered March 12 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,509 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony aggravated domestic battery and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Martin, Travis, 6/30/1988, of 214 E. 14th Ave., Milan; charge dismissed March 11 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $200 court costs.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ainley, Andrew A., 6/15/1979, of 213 1/2 E. 3rd St., Apt. 3, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 25 on misdemeanor battery/makes physical contact; $1,014 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge. Charge dismissed on three counts of felony domestic battery/other prior.

Alden, Robert T., 8/27/1993, of 718 8th St., Colona; guilty finding entered Feb. 22 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $825 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor carry/possess knife with intent.

