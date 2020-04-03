Daily record: Friday, April 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Blanton, Shaye C., 12/23/1987, of 607 Ave. B #5, Sterling; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,839 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days jail. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

Bovan, Tyrice Cortez, 6/1/1987, of 1529 N. Austin Blvd., Chicago; 1529 N. Austin Blvd., Chicago; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,180 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on felony armed violence/category I.

Briggs, Jerome Joseph, 9/8/1975, of 812 47th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $843 fine/costs, one year DOC.

Buchanan, Marvin Keith, 4/8/1979, of 109 16th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $2,652 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail, restitution.