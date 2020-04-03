Daily record: Friday, April 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Blanton, Shaye C., 12/23/1987, of 607 Ave. B #5, Sterling; guilty finding entered Feb. 20 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $1,839 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days jail. Charge dismissed on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Bovan, Tyrice Cortez, 6/1/1987, of 1529 N. Austin Blvd., Chicago; 1529 N. Austin Blvd., Chicago; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,180 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Withheld judgment/2nd Chance on misdemeanor carry/possess firearm/1st; 24 months probation with special conditions. Charge dismissed on felony armed violence/category I.
Briggs, Jerome Joseph, 9/8/1975, of 812 47th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 18 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $843 fine/costs, one year DOC.
Buchanan, Marvin Keith, 4/8/1979, of 109 16th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment/2nd Chance on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $2,652 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service, 180 days in jail, restitution.
Bundy, Matthew David, 1/20/1988, of 2121 5th St., East Moline; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on meth delivery less than five grams; $4,020 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on meth delivery less than five grams and mfg/distribute look-alike substance.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Vervynck, Joseph W., 1/2/1975, of 802 E. 2nd St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Jan. 21 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $1,845 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 120 days in jail.
Washington, Donald L., 2/7/1996, of 1225 Archer Dr., Apt. 102, East Moline; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; 18 months DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Jett, Reginald D., 9/20/1961, of 3300 15th Ave., Apt. 3, Rock Island; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 6 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Johnson, Dvarrian J., 4/2/1997, of 2030 W. 4th St., Milan; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 27 on DUI; $1,931 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, driver education.
Linkin, Shelby D., 5/6/1995, of 12149 Hwy 99, Apt. 10, Burlington; withheld judgment/supervision Feb. 26 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Mang, Khai P., 10/10/1977, of 944 40th St. Ct., Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 13 on DUI; $10 court costs.
Matias-Castillo, Heriberto, 3/16/1979, of 123 6th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 4 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
