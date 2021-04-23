 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daily record: Friday, April 23, 2021
0 comments

Daily record: Friday, April 23, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Long, Kevin Charles, 8/13/1957, of 617 13th Ave., Hampton; charge dismissed on felony possession firearm FOID revoked and misdemeanor illegal possession of ammunition/FOID; $80 court costs.

Martin, Myia, 5/20/1988, of 214 Franklin St., Buffalo, Iowa; guilty finding entered March 25 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle; $3,785 court costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 55 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered March 25 on possession of meth/five less than 15 grams; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail, 55 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on possession of controlled substance.

McKinney, Earl Menard, 9/5/1964, of 1822 9 1/2 St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered April 7 on possession of controlled substance; $2,440 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shoen, Kimberly A., 5/4/1990, of 1004 N. Grace Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed Feb. 15 on possession of controlled substance.

Simpson, Sherina D., 4/14/1993, of 3511 Shamrock Place, Iowa City; guilty finding entered Feb. 25 on possession of controlled substance; $3,170 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 60 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Colmer, Jenna Renee, 12/5/1999, of 708 23rd Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment with supervision April 7 on DUI; $2,593 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth recounts harassment of her 80-year-old mother

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News