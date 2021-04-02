Daily record: Friday, April 2, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Campos, Andrew E., 8/8/1990, of 218 5th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered March 11 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; $1,844 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony domestic battery/harm/violence O/P. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/harm/violence O/P.

Cortez, Xavier Matthew, 1/20/2001, of 2477 31st St. Ct., Moline; charge dismissed March 8 on resist/peace officer/corrections/firefighter/injure.

Crawley, Donald Ray, Jr., 9/18/1986, of 2518 29th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered March 18 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,470 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered March 18 on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of controlled substance.

Dolan, Taleia D., 5/29/1992, of 13623 138h St. W., Taylor Ridge; guilty finding entered March 8 on 10 less than 15 objects/parts/LSD/analog; $4,426 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Ditzman, Dakota J., 10/25/1995, of 208 Washington Ave., P.O. Box 164, Osco; withheld judgment with supervision March 10 on DUI; $2,433 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0