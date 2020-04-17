Daily record: Friday, April 17, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Litty, Timothy L., 7/15/1973, of 1614 Cedar St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,107 fine/costs, two years DOC.
Logan, Travus James, 3/24/1970, of 3 Wilson Dr., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $5,330 court costs, 24 months probation.
Moris, Minani, 1/1/1993, of 1400 5th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,239 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Cooper, Austin J., 1/10/1995, of 809 1/2 W. 4th St., Sterling; not guilty entered Feb. 25 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Currier, Jessica A., 9/9/1988, of 413 5th Ave., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 14 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $1,600 fine/costs, 24 months probation, alcohol treatment, 120 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm and felony domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Swanson, Joshua R., 5/25/1979, of 3103 15th St. C., Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 7 on DUI.
Torres, Omar, 7/17/1997, of 2702 8th Ave, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 6 on DUI; $2,857 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
