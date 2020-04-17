Daily record: Friday, April 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Litty, Timothy L., 7/15/1973, of 1614 Cedar St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 13 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,107 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Logan, Travus James, 3/24/1970, of 3 Wilson Dr., Muscatine; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $5,330 court costs, 24 months probation.

Moris, Minani, 1/1/1993, of 1400 5th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm; $1,239 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Cooper, Austin J., 1/10/1995, of 809 1/2 W. 4th St., Sterling; not guilty entered Feb. 25 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.