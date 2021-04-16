 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, April 16, 2021
Daily record: Friday, April 16, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Armes, Aaron P., 10/19/1978, of 1605 15th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed April 6 on four counts of aggravated DUI/3+; $318 court costs.

Asencio, Jerry Raymond, 9/11/1969, of 17005 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; guilty finding entered April 1 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; $6,134 fine/costs, two years DOC. Guilty finding entered April 1 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Berry, Alon Dezman, 2/6/2000, of 611 44th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed March 23 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Jeffers, Cameo R., 7/7/1982, of 709 May St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Feb. 16 on two counts of aggravated DUI.

Kent, Melody A., 9/27/1994, of 835 W. 6th St., Trailer 006, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Feb. 26 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $441 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail, drug treatment, restitution. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Armes, Aaron P., 10/19/1978, of 1605 15th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered April 6 on DUI; $2,990 fine/costs, 18 months probation, 180 days in jail.

