Daily record: Friday, April 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Empson, Channing L., 3/17/1990, of 1713 9th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 7 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $487 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

Engeland-Whitfield, Seqouya Lashay, 4/28/1995, of 325 2nd St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,299 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.

Fender, Florence, 9/8/1982, of 7311 Cedar St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $5,530 fine/costs, 36 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community serviced, 180 days in jail.

Franklin, Maurice E. 11/19/1990, homeless, Davenport; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $439 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.