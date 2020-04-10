Daily record: Friday, April 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Empson, Channing L., 3/17/1990, of 1713 9th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 7 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $487 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
Engeland-Whitfield, Seqouya Lashay, 4/28/1995, of 325 2nd St., Silvis; guilty finding entered Feb. 6 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,299 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 90 days in jail.
Fender, Florence, 9/8/1982, of 7311 Cedar St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 21 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $5,530 fine/costs, 36 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community serviced, 180 days in jail.
Franklin, Maurice E. 11/19/1990, homeless, Davenport; guilty finding entered on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $439 court costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence. Charge amended/reduced on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
Gaylord, Leaha N., 4/7/1991, no address provided; guilty finding entered Feb. 7 on violate of order/prior violate order; $2,852 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 100 days in jail, 52 days credit time served, restitution.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Murillo, Mary A., 5/3/1994, of 1117 42nd St., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Feb. 27 on DUI; $2,534 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Ocha, Corey J., 6/22/1998, of 5455 Appomattox Rd., Davenport; guilty finding entered Feb. 19 on DUI; $2,763 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment.
