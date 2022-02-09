Daily record: Feb. 9, 2022

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Cooke, Tianna Nicole, 5/17/1998, of 2709 N. Gayman St., Davenport; charge dismissed Jan. 24 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Alldredge, Jace M., 6/21/1996, of 1001 Madison Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams and misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.

Alvin, Terry L, 6/18/1969, no address listed; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on possession 15 less than 100 grams cocaine; $1,775 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on mfg/del 400 less than 900 grams cocaine/analog and possession 400 less than 900 grams cocaine.

Barnes, Marvin J., 4/3/1982, of 1700 Ballentine St., Waukegan, Ill.; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; $2,151 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge/special conditions, 30 days in jail, 300 hours public/community service.

HENR Y COUNTY DUIS

Williams, Preston John, 1/26/1979, of 7335 S. Kenwood Ave., 2nd Floor, Chicago; guilty finding entered Nov. 9 on DUI; $3,233 fine/costs, 12 months probation, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 240 hours public/community service, five days in jail.

Zukowski, Jeffrey M., 11/13/1969, of 355 Oakwood Lane, Lake Geneva, Wis.; withheld judgment with supervision Nov. 23 on DUI; $2,908 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 100 hours public/community service.

