Daily record: April 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Coleman, Jeramie M., 2/15/1987, of 1714 18th St., Moline; guilty finding entered April 7 on misdemeanor mfg/del cannabis/2.5-10 grams; $2,580 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge amended/reduced on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.
Cree, Robert W., 7/5/1983, of 207 16th Ave., East Moline; withheld judgment March 26 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,290 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 180 days in jail.
Davis, Toni T., 10/14/1985, of 2214 McKinley St., At. 4, Clinton; charge dismissed April 9 on aggravated battery/peace officer and aggravated battery/nurse.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Arvidson, Amy N., 8/22/1986, of 1325 Washington St., Davenport; withheld judgment/supervision April 7 on DUI; $2,481 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Bundy, Michael L., 1/13/1986, of 1811 N. Pine St., Davenport; guilty finding entered March 30 on DUI; $4,688 fine/costs, 18 months conditional discharge, 30 days home confinement, alcohol treatment.