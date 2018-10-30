Career Fair for People With Disabilities: 10 a.m.-noon, TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Free.
“Guy de Maupassant,” Dr. Kiki Kosnick (Frieze Lecture Series): 2-3 p.m., Rock Island Library, 401 19th St. 309-732-7323. Free.
“The Psychology of Creepiness and Horror,” Frank McAndrew: 3:30 p.m., room 111, Riverfront Hall, Western Illinois University-Quad Cities, 3300 River Drive, Moline. 309-762-9481. Free.
Teen Halloween Horror (film, snacks) (ages 12-18): 5:30-7:30 p.m., Rock Island Library, 401 19th St. 309-732-7323. Free.