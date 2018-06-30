Belgian waffles

Bill Coopman, left, and Sandy Coopman of the Center for Belgian Culture will help serve waffles from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 7 at the Friends Circle Club, 701 18th Ave., Moline. The center, at 1608 7th St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and lacemakers will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. The center is also open from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.

Colona Freedom Celebration and car show: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Hennepin Canal Parkway. 309-781-5634 or 309-236-1803.

Hooppole Fun Day (parade, games, music, fireworks): 9:15 a.m.-midnight, Hooppole.

“Where the Wild Things Are” (film): 10 a.m., Davenport Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. 563-326-7832. Free.

Coca-Cola Collectors Club memorabilia show and sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. 800-843-4753. Free.

Kid Pickers’ flea market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., LeClaire levee. 563-289-4242 ext. 1135.

Car wash for YMCA child care: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. 563-391-6202. $5 suggested donation.

Friends of Riverside Gardens garden walk (The Rock Island String Quartet): 1-4 p.m., Riverside Park, 3350 5th Ave., Moline. Free.

Baby Blues Fest (The Dave Ellis Group, Jenn Bostic, Tony Hoeppner and Friends, Joe and Vicki Price): 5-11 p.m., downtown Port Byron. 309-523-3705. Free.

Oddz ‘n’ Endz, Scott Arlan and Friendz: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. 309-558-0909. Free.

“Big River” (musical) (The Mississippi Bend Players): 7:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre, Augustana College, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. 309-794-7306. $20; $15 seniors, children, students, and Augustana faculty.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (musical) (ages 18 and up): 8 p.m., Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. 309-786-7733 ext. 2. $12; $10 advance.

“Prometheus Bound” (tragedy) (Genesius Guild): 8 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 40th Street, Rock Island. Free.

“Paddington 2” (film): 8:30 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. 563-344-4113. Free.

