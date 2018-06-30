Colona Freedom Celebration and car show: 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Hennepin Canal Parkway. 309-781-5634 or 309-236-1803.
Hooppole Fun Day (parade, games, music, fireworks): 9:15 a.m.-midnight, Hooppole.
“Where the Wild Things Are” (film): 10 a.m., Davenport Library, 6000 Eastern Ave. 563-326-7832. Free.
Coca-Cola Collectors Club memorabilia show and sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. 800-843-4753. Free.
Kid Pickers’ flea market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., LeClaire levee. 563-289-4242 ext. 1135.
Car wash for YMCA child care: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Runge Mortuary, 838 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. 563-391-6202. $5 suggested donation.
Friends of Riverside Gardens garden walk (The Rock Island String Quartet): 1-4 p.m., Riverside Park, 3350 5th Ave., Moline. Free.
Baby Blues Fest (The Dave Ellis Group, Jenn Bostic, Tony Hoeppner and Friends, Joe and Vicki Price): 5-11 p.m., downtown Port Byron. 309-523-3705. Free.
Oddz ‘n’ Endz, Scott Arlan and Friendz: 6-9 p.m., Cool Beanz, 1325 30th St., Rock Island. 309-558-0909. Free.
“Big River” (musical) (The Mississippi Bend Players): 7:30 p.m., Brunner Theatre, Augustana College, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. 309-794-7306. $20; $15 seniors, children, students, and Augustana faculty.
“Hedwig and the Angry Inch” (musical) (ages 18 and up): 8 p.m., Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. 309-786-7733 ext. 2. $12; $10 advance.
“Prometheus Bound” (tragedy) (Genesius Guild): 8 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 40th Street, Rock Island. Free.
“Paddington 2” (film): 8:30 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 1645 23rd St., Bettendorf. 563-344-4113. Free.