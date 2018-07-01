Breakfast and awareness ride for ThanktheSEALs: 8 a.m., American Legion Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan. 309-787-4149. $7.
Terrific Trees (Sunday Funday): 1-3 p.m., Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. 309-794-0991. Free with admission.
“Big River” (musical) (The Mississippi Bend Players): 2 p.m., Brunner Theatre, Augustana College, 3757 7th Ave., Rock Island. 309-794-7306. $20; $15 seniors, children, students, and Augustana faculty.
Patriotic hymn sing: 4-6 p.m., Pleasant View Baptist Church, 6400 Crow Creek Road, Bettendorf. 563-332-5233. Free.
The Funktastic 5: 4-8 p.m., Runners’ Park, 742 15th Ave., East Moline. 309-281-1062. Free.
Backwater Gamblers water-ski show: 6:30 p.m., Ben Williamson Park, 44th Street and the Rock River, Rock Island. 309-786-8987. Free.
“Prometheus Bound” (Genesius Guild): 8 p.m., Lincoln Park, 11th Avenue and 40th Street, Rock Island. Free.