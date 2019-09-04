Members of Rhythm of the Spirit, a praise band at Messiah Lutheran Church, 302 - 11th St., Port Byron, practice for the church’s contemporary service held the second Sunday of the month. Rhythm of the Spirit is one of several bands that will participate in Messiah’s September Fest set from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 8. Front row from left: Sherie Verdick, Sue Bull-Welch, Phil Bruno, Diana Fetterer, sound technician, and Randy McKay. Back: Leo Fetterer, left, and Wayne Melaas-Swanson, pastor of Messiah. Other confirmed bands are Ardor, of All Saints Lutheran in Davenport, and Trinity Band from the Upper Rock Island County area. The free community meal will include pulled pork, hot dogs, coleslaw, chips, root beer floats and games. Guests are invited to donate canned or dry foods for the food pantry. Call the church office at 309-523-2421 for more information.
