Alden Groth, middle, from Sherrard, is helping his sisters Isla, left, and Ainsley pick out a pumpkin for the Ninth Annual Sherrard Pumpkin Fest. The Pumpkin Fest will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Sherrard Village Park. There will be over 30 craft, flea market, food vendors and a silent auction, as well as pumpkins, to choose from. Proceeds from the Pumpkin Fests have been donated to the Sherrard Village Park, Sherrard Baseball/Softball Association, Sherrard Elementary School Club and Sherrard Library. Laura and Troy Green are organizing the pumpkin pancake breakfast, to be held at the Sherrard Fire Station, 101 E 1st St., with serving from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
