The Moline Township Activity Center will host a “free” Fall Concert in the Park featuring Coupe DeVille. If you are the owner of a cruiser or hot rod, you’re invited to show off your beauty in Bethany’s parking lot next to the Concert in the Park from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Stephens Square Park, 620 18th St., Moline. If weather conditions are unfavorable, please call 309-797-0789 for a rain date. Starting at noon there will be $5 food baskets (until sold out): choice of brat, hot dog or sloppy Joe, chips and drink. From 1 to 3 p.m., Coupe DeVille performs, and popcorn, soda and bottled water will be sold outside. There will be a 50/50 drawing at 3 p.m. and a chance to win a signed Coupe DeVille shirt. From left are Jan Ryden and Buck Wendt.
