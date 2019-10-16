The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce is selling 50/50 raffle tickets for $1 each or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn Sept. 12, 2020, at the annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles festival in Geneseo. Proceeds will benefit community projects. Tickets are available at all Geneseo festivals as well as at the chamber office, 117 South Oakwood; and Geneseo branch locations of Black Hawk Bank & Trust, Central Bank Illinois, Farmers National Bank and Vibrant Credit Union. Above are raffle committee members, from left, Nancy Jackson, Shelly Hickerson, Darcy Hepner, Katie Kutsunis, Zach Sullivan and Mark Grywacheski. Brad Toone is also a committee member, but was absent for the photo.
