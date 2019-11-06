Missy invites the public to the 10th Annual "Pancakes for Pitties" breakfast sponsored by AAVENGE (Animal Abuse and Violence Ends, Now Through Greater Enforcement). The breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Road, Milan. There will also be a raffle. Tickets are available for $6 at the door. Proceeds go to help victims of dog fighting, abuse and neglect. For more information, email AAVENGE at AAVENGEinfo@gmail.com.
