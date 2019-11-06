{{featured_button_text}}
Pancakes for Pitties

Missy invites the public to the 10th Annual "Pancakes for Pitties" breakfast sponsored by AAVENGE (Animal Abuse and Violence Ends, Now Through Greater Enforcement). The breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Rock Island Conservation Club, 2421 Big Island Road, Milan. There will also be a raffle. Tickets are available for $6 at the door. Proceeds go to help victims of dog fighting, abuse and neglect. For more information, email AAVENGE at AAVENGEinfo@gmail.com.

