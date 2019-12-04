Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St., will hold its annual Cookie Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 6. A variety of homemade cookies and baked goods are $6 per pound. Enter to win gift baskets. Amazing gifts at amazing prices. Pictured in back row, from left, are Mary Grace Boland, Ruby Culbertson, Terry Simcox and Jan Miller; and seated, from left, are Sandy Overmire, Don Johnston and Judy Lovett.
