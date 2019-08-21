Trinity United Methodist Church in Milan is having an Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. There will be a variety of sandwiches, including pulled pork; homemade desserts; and plenty of ice cream with a variety of toppings. Admission is free so that everyone may come and enjoy some food and fellowship together, but free-will donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to support the church and church mission activities. Trinity is located at 300 2nd Ave. West in Milan, across from the post office and fire station.
Pictured, from left, are Matt Harrison, Barbara Warren, Brandon Eiland and Amanda Harrison.