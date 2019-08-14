The Rock Island High School 35th Class of ’84 Reunion will be held Sept. 20 and 21. Aug. 18 is the deadline to pay and reserve your spot for the Cruise.
Events on Friday, Sept. 20: 5:30 p.m., Tailgate — Rock Island Conservation Club ($10), Appetizers/Harris Pizza provided with cash bar; 7:45 p.m., Meet Up — RI homecoming football game, RI Stadium (purchase ticket at the gate); 9:45 p.m., Post Game Bonfire —Rock Island Conservation Club (weather permitting). Events on Saturday, Sept. 21, ($50.95/per person due by Aug. 18), 6 p.m. Dinner Cruise — Celebration Belle, dinner, cash bar. 6 p.m. boarding, 6:30 p.m. departure. 9 p.m./10 p.m.disembark, Electronic Payments: paypal.me/rihsclassof84.
Make checks payable to: RIHS Class of 84 Reunion and mail payment to RIHS Class of 84 Reunion, c/o Connie Brackney, 708 Woodpark Court, Andalusia, IL 61232.
Contact Info: Email: Classof84mediacombb.net , Facebook Page: R.I.H.S Class of 1984.
Pictured are Connie (Farrance) Brackney and Jeff Taylor.