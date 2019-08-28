Rock Island 30/31 Library, 3059 30th St. will hold a fill-the-bag used book sale through Aug. 31 at Rock Island 30/31 Library, 3059 30th St. For $10, buyers get a complimentary reusable Rock Island Library book bag and can fill it with as many books as possible. Buyers can also take advantage of buy-one-get-one sale instead of using the bag. For more details: www.rockislandlibrary.org, 309-732-READ. Above, Rock Island Library Public Services Coordinator Christina Nobiling, Rock Island, holds a stuffed book bag.