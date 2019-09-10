Pat McCullough, left, vice president, Moline, East Moline and Surrounding Communities (MEMSCU) unit; Susan Anderson, center, president, Iowa Quad Cities unit; and Connie Avey, president, Rock Island unit of Church Women United, are inviting guests to Fall Fellowship.
You have free articles remaining.
The Church Women United Quad City Area Fall Fellowship will be held Friday, Sept. 20, at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. The program will be presented by W.I.S.H. Ministries, helping women who were incarcerated. Registration 9 a.m.; brunch 9:30 a.m.; program 10:15 a.m. Cost $10. Reservations to Virginia Brown, 9012 Knoxville Road, Milan, IL 61264. Phone 309-787-4011. Deadline is Sept. 14. Checks made out to Church Women United. Reservations Required. This is open to the public.