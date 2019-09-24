Rock Island High School Class of 1969 will hold its 50th Class Reunion October 4 and 5. And just like that ... 1969 was 50 years ago! A get-together will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Bottoms Up on 7th, Moline. Friday night festivities will take place at QC Botanical Center, Rock Island, with a “Hippie” Party at 6:30 p.m.–midnight. Saturday morning golf at Saukie Golf Course or a tour of the high school, 10 a.m. Saturday night will be at the Camden Center, Milan, from 6:30 p.m. to midnight. All events are casual. We encourage other classes to join for golf (email larsgraves1@gmail.com), take the tour, or later each evening stop by and say hello. For more information, call 309-786-0570. In the photo, committee members, from left, are Dan Budelier, Debbie Shapiro Vesole, Rick Miers, Edna Togerson Sowards, Debbie Wiedenhoeft, Patti Frink Nipper, Debra Claire Mettee Rexroth, Rhonda Osbourne, Rick Hood, Larry Graves, Sue Wilson Paul and Susie Greenwood Flick.
