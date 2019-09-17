Jan Sellman, left, and Linda Storm, right, representing the Women’s Health Committee at Hammond-Henry Hospital, talk with Wyatt Brieser, physical therapist at the hospital, about the Thursday, Sept. 26, Women’s Health Series program. Brieser will present information about “Cognitive Care” at the luncheon program, which is sponsored by Hammond-Henry Foundation Community Benefits Committee. The event is from noon to 1 p.m. at The Cellar, 137 South State St., Geneseo. Cost is $8, and reservations may be made by calling the Hospital Foundation office, 309-944-9112 or at hhhfound@hammondhenry.com. Blood pressure screenings will be available at the luncheon. Monthly health series luncheon meetings are from noon to 1 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month from September through May, with the exception of December.
