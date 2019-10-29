The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will be offering homemade Greek food and pastries, Saturday, Nov. 2nd from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in their Fellowship Hall located at 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline. Dine in or carry out. Prices vary depending on dinner or ala carte items selected.
Menu items include Greek Chicken, Lamb, Gyros, Pastitsio (Greek lasagna), Souvlaki (shishkebabs), Spanakopita (spinach puffs) and Dolmades (meat and rice mixture wrapped in grape leaves), and Greek salad. Homemade desserts include Baklava, Galaktobouriko (custard) and more!
Pictured from left are Joan Stopoulos, Tracey Theofilis, Alejandra Olvera and Mike Haney.