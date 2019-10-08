Geneseo Quilt Guild member Pat Trego encourages area quilters to join her at an upcoming workshop, “Machine Appliqué Made Easy,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Geneseo Community Center, 541 East North St., Geneseo. Sylvia Banes, Davenport, will instruct the class on making a cardinal pillow top using appliqué. Anyone interested in attending the workshop is asked to contact Trego at 309-933-0055 to receive a list of necessary supplies. Banes, who has a textile and clothing degree from Iowa State University, Ames, and who has served as an extension home economist, will present the program, “From One Century to the Next,” at the meeting of the Geneseo Quilt Guild at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at the Community Center. The program includes a trunk show of Banes’ quilting journey with emphasis on machine quilting from the 1990’s to the present time. All area quilters are invited.
Recommended
Print Ads
Construction
Insurance
Home
Sale
Sale