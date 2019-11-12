Hammond-Henry Hospital Auxiliary members Sharon VanKerrebroeck, left, and Mary Wachtel, show some of the books and gift items to be featured at the Auxiliary’s Gift & Book Sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, in the conference room near the east entrance to the hospital in Geneseo. Books, electronics, gifts, home goods and more for adults and children will be offered for sale at discounted prices. The items are offered for sale by “Collective Goods,” previously known as “Books Are Fun.” Profits from the book sale will be used to help meet the auxiliary’s pledge to the hospital.
