"Uncaged" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, will be from 9:15-11 a.m. Nov. 13 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Polly Lilly, of McIntire, Iowa is the special feature speaker on The Topic of Stress. What keeps you from flying? A "Free Spirit" shares how she found true freedom and hope. The cost is $8. To make reservations, call Mary at 309-236-2030 by Nov. 9. A free nursery will be available by reservation. From left are Cheryl Henry, East Moline; Jan McKay, Hampton and Pat O’Brien, Silvis.
Recommended
Print Ads
Office
Construction
Restaurant