The final concert of the Levitt Amp Galva Music Series will include the folk music of Chicago Farmer and the Celtic music of Connla (in photo) on Sunday, Aug. 4. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. and will be held at Wiley Park in Galva. (Galva High School is the rain location.)
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers for an entertaining evening filled with music, food and fun. There will also be activities for children and adults going on throughout the event. In addition, food vendors will also be available for those wishing for a bite to eat: Z Best, Boiler Room, Azteca de Oro, Snazzy’s Lemonade, Pop of the Morning, Anderson Family Coffee, and Special Kneads Bakery. All concerts are held at Wiley Park in Galva and provided free of charge.