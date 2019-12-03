The Philoptochos Society of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church will host it’s annual holiday bake sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Fellowship Hall, 4900 Kennedy Drive, East Moline.
The bake sale will feature homemade traditional ethnic dessert favorites such as Baklava, Koulourakia (butter twist cookies), Kourambiethes (powdered sugar cookies), Melomacarona (honey-dipped spice cookies), Paximathia (Greek Biscotti), and Greek Custard. Ever popular Tiropitakia (cheese puffs) and Spanakopitakia (spinach puffs) will also be for sale as well as homemade bread and gift box assortment packages. Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna) will be sold by the pan!
Advance orders are recommended and will be taken through Dec. 7. To place an order, please call: Deana Olvera-Mundt 309-236-1022, Celia Lubbers 309-236-2301 or Diane Lamacki 309-269-5536. Advance order pick-up dates are 3-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, or 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14.
Open sales are from 9 a.m. to noon the day of the Holiday Bake Sale. For more information, please call Lubbers at 309-236-2301 or email: assumptionbakesale@gmail.com.
Pictured are Elizabeth Gregory, left, and Anne Driscoll.