Daily photo: Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Free “take-a-book” boxes outside Rock Island/Milan School District elementary and junior high schools received a supply boost recently, thanks to a $2,000 donation from the Doris and Victor Day Foundation of the Quad Cities to the Rock Island Public Library. Library staff used the donation to buy age-appropriate Scholastic Books to restock the 13 “take a book, leave a book boxes” available to students and parents at schools in Rock Island and Milan. The boxes were originally installed by the Rotary Club of Rock Island and are restocked by Library staff to help support community literacy.