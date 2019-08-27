Moline High School Class of 1959 will celebrate its 60th Class Reunion on Sept. 13-15. Planned activities include the Homecoming Parade, a post-parade gathering at Wunder Y and the football game. Saturday morning tee times have been reserved at Golfmohr. In the afternoon, classmates will tour the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, and in the evening attend a banquet at The Viking Club. A Sunday morning breakfast is at The Windmill. For more information, contact Dorothy Baker Burdick 309-738-8955. Pictured are Jan Payne Aguirre, Dennis Armstrong, Dorothy Baker Burdick, Tom Seitz and Jenny Smithers Hookey.
