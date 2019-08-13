During the months of August and September, the Smith Studio and Gallery, in Geneseo, is sponsoring an art exhibition of the paintings of Tony Abboreno from Oak Park, Ill. Tony is a Chicago-area artist and retired Chicago Public High School studio-painting instructor, residing in Oak Park. Abboreno’s art has evolved through many different themes in his painting career, but this current exhibition focuses on his recent work of planes, trains and automobiles. His images of classic cars are painted with an understanding of form and detail while also capturing the enduring beauty and excitement of what makes the subject a “classic”.
Abboreno — pictured with his painting "Two Trains - Union, Illinois" — has been greatly influenced by the bold graffiti of Keith Haring, Stuart Davis’ “American Cubism” and Andy Warhol’s pop imagery. Like these artists, Tony uses contemporary imagery to awaken the viewers’ interest in beauty while also renewing memories that are unique to American life.
