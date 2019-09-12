ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES
Cravens, Steven, Parks-Steiner, Janis, both of Moline.
Landers III, Ovell, Tinley Park; Stearns, Halley, South Holland.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS
Jensen, Michael, Malory.
Kaufman, Todd, Jennifer.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
You have free articles remaining.
Lopez, Joshua R., 11/7/1981, of 24785 Hazelwood Dr., Geneseo; charge dismissed on felony June 13 on aggravated DUI/3 and misdemeanor unlawful use black-jack/knife.
Nelson, Ashley J., 12/5/1993, of 2919 Hopson Ave., Davenport; guilty finding entered June 17 on misdemeanor obstructing identification; $1,257 fine/costs, 12 months probation, 10 days credit time served. Charge dismissed on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
McMeekan, Hayley M., 2/20/1995, of 406 3rd St., Sherrard; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 7 on DUI; $2,141 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.
Mitchell, Logan A., 4/10/1997, of 2720 4th St. A., East Moline; charge dismissed Aug. 28 on DUI.
Mushimyimana, Louise, 1/14/1989, of 2453 18th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on DUI; $2,906 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, 15 days home confinement.