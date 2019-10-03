Moline High School Class of 1962 is having a 75th birthday party Saturday, Oct. 12, from 6 to 11 p.m. at Sam's Highland Park Bowl, 4204 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, in South Hall Banquet Room (main level).There will be a cash bar and a dance floor. Lance Mott will be our DJ. There is no cost. For information contact Lana Jacobs at jake3263@yahoo.com or 630-772-3562. Planning committee members are, seated from left, Andy Gull and Lana Jacobs; standing from left are Rick Court, Larry Gull and Terry Kraemer.MHS graduates from other years to join in this celebration! And bring a guest or two.
