Call Marcia Lintz at 309-236-4751 to schedule a time to donate blood from 2-5:45 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Christ to King, 3209 60th St., Moline, through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center LifeSavings Program. Walk-ins are welcomed. The school is granted $250 for the collection of 20 units or more, in addition, they will receive $1 per unit collected. Proceeds go to Black Hawk Area Education Center. Above are Bailey Kesler, from left, David Roth of Christ to King and Franco Maurilio
