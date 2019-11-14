{{featured_button_text}}
Community Comforts Donation Drive

As part of a Community Comforts Donation Drive, Rock Island libraries are accepting donations of nonperishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper products and clothing in original packaging to benefit two Rock Island homeless shelters through Nov. 30. Wish lists are available online and at Rock Island Public Library locations. Above, Karrah Kuykendall, Rock Island Public Library Reference Department, shows items the library is collecting.

 Submitted

