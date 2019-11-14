Karrah Kuykendall, Rock Island Public Library Reference Department, shows a few items the library is collecting as part of a Community Comforts Donation Drive. The library is accepting donations of non-perishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper products, and clothing in original packaging to benefit two Rock Island homeless shelters through November 30. Wish lists are available online and at Rock Island Public Library locations.
