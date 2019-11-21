Thanksgiving Break Art Camp is being offered at the Smith Studio and Gallery in downtown Geneseo. This educational opportunity is available for children to be out of the house on Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week. Sign-up for this Art Camp is for both days as some of the projects take two days to accomplish. Children bring their lunch and enjoy a day of challenging, unusual and exciting art projects. This two-day event will focus on making a “Hans Schmidt style” puppet that will then be used for a performance on Tuesday afternoon.
This educational camp is brought to the public through the partnership of the Geneseo Park District and the Smith Studio and Gallery. Sign-up can be accomplished at the Smith Gallery located on State Street in downtown Geneseo or at the Geneseo Community Center. For more information, call 309-945-5428.
Pictured is David Smith with three “Schmidt style” puppets.