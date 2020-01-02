Daily photo: Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020

Soren Roelf, from left, Rachel Saelens from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, and Connor Anderson invite residents to call Marcia Lintz at 309-236-4751 to schedule a time to donate blood from 2 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Black Hawk Area Education Center, 4680 11th St., East Moline, through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center LifeSavings Program. Walk-ins are welcomed. The school is granted $250 for the collection of 20 units or more, in addition, they will receive $1 per unit collected. Proceeds go to the Black Hawk Area Education Center.