A taco salad and chicken salad luncheon and Quilter's Odds-and-Ends Sale will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Christ United Methodist Church, Silvis Campus, 1301 2nd Ave., Silvis. The sale includes pattern/idea books, quilter's frames, stretcher bars and fabric. The price for salad is $7 (including drinks), dessert for $2. Monies will be used toward United Methodist Women outreach missions. For more information, please contact Mary Land at 309-236-0042. Pictured from left are Joyce Nevins and Connie Stevenson.
