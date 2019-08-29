{{featured_button_text}}
Black Hawk Area Education Center Blood Drive

The public is invited to donate blood from 2 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Black Hawk Area Education Center, 4680 11th St., East Moline, through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center LifeSavings Program. Walk-ins are welcomed. The school is granted $250 for the collection of 20 units or more, in addition, they will receive $1 per unit collected. Proceeds go to the Black Hawk Area Education Center. Call Marcia Lintz at 309-236-4751 to schedule a time to donate blood. Above from left are Randi Janes, Rachel Saelens from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and Arianet Granja.

 Submitted

The public is invited to donate blood from 2 to 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Black Hawk Area Education Center, 4680 11th St., East Moline, through the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center LifeSavings Program. Walk-ins are welcomed. The school is granted $250 for the collection of 20 units or more, in addition, they will receive $1 per unit collected. Proceeds go to the Black Hawk Area Education Center. Call Marcia Lintz at 309-236-4751 to schedule a time to donate blood. Above from left are Randi Janes, Rachel Saelens from the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and Arianet Granja.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments