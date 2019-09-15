Charlotte "Charley" Lee is practicing on her horse, Romie, for the Lead Line Class. She is the daughter of Quincy and Amanda Lee of Reynolds. The Illinois City Saddle Club will host the Wade Maynard Memorial Horse Show on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Horseman's Arena at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve. The Show begins at 9 a.m. with halter classes. There are classes for young and old. A listing of the classes can be found on the Illinois City Saddle Club Facebook page.
