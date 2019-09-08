"The Kissing Pot" brunch, sponsored by Stonecroft Morning Connection, will be from 9:15-11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline. Linda Berg, author of "The Kissing Pot" will present stories related to the illustrations in the book; music by local musician Charlie Fox. The cost is $8. To make reservations, call Mary at 309-236-2030. A free nursery will be available by reservation. Above, from left are Sandy Thiele, Blue Grass; Chris Terry, Silvis, and Sandy Cline, Davenport.
