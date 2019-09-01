The Deere Women Retirees club invite any woman who worked at a John Deere facility to attend the group’s fall luncheon Thursday, Sept. 12, at Butterworth Center in Moline. The event begins with a social hour at 11 a.m and luncheon at noon, with a program by Terry Austin from Quilts of Valor. The cost is $20. Reservations should be made by Sept. 10 by contacting Jill Hoff at 309-797-6352. For more information, see the group's Facebook page. Above, are club officers, from left, Secretary Jill Hoff, Vice President Mary Lewis, President Karen Chenoweth and Treasurer Beverly Broughton.