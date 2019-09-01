{{featured_button_text}}
Deere retirees holding fall luncheon

The Deere Women Retirees club invite any woman who worked at a John Deere facility to attend the group’s fall luncheon noon Thursday, Sept. 12, at Butterworth Center in Moline. The event begins with a social hour at 11 a.m, with a program by Terry Austin from Quilts of Valor. The cost is $20. Reservations should be made by Sept. 10 by contacting Jill Hoff at 309-797-6352. For more information, see the group's Facebook page. Above are club officers, from left, Jill Hoff, Mary Lewis, Karen Chenoweth and Beverly Broughton.

 Submitted

The Deere Women Retirees club invite any woman who worked at a John Deere facility to attend the group’s fall luncheon Thursday, Sept. 12, at Butterworth Center in Moline. The event begins with a social hour at 11 a.m and luncheon at noon, with a program by Terry Austin from Quilts of Valor. The cost is $20. Reservations should be made by Sept. 10 by contacting Jill Hoff at 309-797-6352. For more information, see the group's Facebook page. Above, are club officers, from left, Secretary Jill Hoff, Vice President Mary Lewis, President Karen Chenoweth and Treasurer Beverly Broughton.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments