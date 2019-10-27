Getting ready for Our Lady of Guadalupe fall dinner and raffle baskets galore are from left Teresa Coopman, Robyn Seals, and Jessica DeLaRosa. All are invited for the full turkey dinner which includes pie and beverage. It will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Hall, 800-17th Street, Silvis.
Tickets for the dinner are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, 4 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by calling Mary Lou at 755-4718 or Therese at 792-8393. Only 340 tickets will be sold. There are numerous raffle baskets to take chances on throughout the evening.