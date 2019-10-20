{{featured_button_text}}
Bethel Assembly of God

Bethel Assembly of God, 3535 38th Avenue, Rock Island, will host a Fall Bazaar on Saturday, October 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The bazaar will feature crafts, a wide variety of baked goods, and a resale boutique of ladies accessories, collectibles, unique housewares, etc. A lunch of sloppy joes, chips and beverage will be available for purchase, for $5, beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds will cover shipping costs of Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Gifts. For more information, call 309-793-5000.

Pictured from left are Sandra Hughes, Vickie Kent and Margaret Clemann, all of Rock Island.

 Submitted

