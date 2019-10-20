Bethel Assembly of God, 3535 38th Ave., Rock Island, will host a Fall Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, featuring crafts, baked goods and resale boutique of ladies accessories, collectables, unique housewares and more. A lunch of sloppy joes, chips and beverage will be available for $5, beginning at 11 a.m. Proceeds will cover shipping costs of Samaritan’s Purse Shoebox Gifts. For more information, call 309-793-5000. Pictured from left are Sandra Hughes, Vickie Kent and Margaret Clemann, all of Rock Island.
