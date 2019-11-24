{{featured_button_text}}
RI Public Library Tuneful Tuesdays music series

Rock Island Public Library kicks off its Tuneful Tuesdays on Dec. 3 with a noontime concert of seasonal music featuring harpist Devon Carpenter, of Springfield. Tuneful Tuesdays takes place from noon to 1 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month, Dec. 3 through May 5, in the Community Room of the downtown library, 401 19th St., Rock Island. The free series is made possible by a gift from Jim and Carol Jim Horstmann to Rock Island Public Library Foundation. For more details and future performances, visit www.rockislandlibrary.org.

 Submitted

